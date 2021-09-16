Atrium Health Navicent employee giving program awards $189,000 in grants
Atrium Health Navicent’s employee giving program, Healthcare Employees Achieving Tomorrow (H.E.A.T.) recently awarded 23 grants to healthcare charities and programs totaling $189,000. The grant funds directly impact central Georgia communities though the provision of scholarships, food and literacy supplies for children, mental health prescription assistance, wheelchair ramps, cancer survivorship services,...www.unionrecorder.com
