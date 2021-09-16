CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian-Amazon Delivery Van Prototype Spotted In The Wild

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Rivian's all-electric delivery van prototypes (at least eight were built) was recently spotted during real-world testing. This purpose-built BEV (potentially called the RCV) soon will enter series production for Amazon's fleet, as the company invested some $700 million in Rivian in 2019 to accelerate the development. The first batch of 10,000 units will be on the road by the end of 2022, while by 2030 the fleet will expand to 100,000.

