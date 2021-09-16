CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Lost Vegas Weekend With Norm McDonald

By Michael Kapla n
As far as cushy gigs go, this one was sweet for Norm Macdonald: Fly from Los Angeles to Las Vegas on a Saturday morning, do stand-up comedy that night, collect $40,000 in cash. But there was a potential catch when it came to playing Vegas. “If I’m in a casino,” Norm explained to me , “I’m gonna gamble.”

