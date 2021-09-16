“Someone’s missing..and I think it’s me”, a book by Joan Loren Gaustad

Connecticut is such an enchanting state. We’ve got gardens, waterfalls, parks, and castles. There are so many places here that feel like they are straight from the pages of a children’s story. If you’re looking for magical places in Connecticut that will provide delightful experiences, check out this list. These spots will have you feeling like […] The post These 8 Magical Places In Connecticut Will Make You Feel Like You Entered A Fairy Tale appeared first on Only In Your State.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO