“Someone’s missing..and I think it’s me”, a book by Joan Loren Gaustad

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. -- Joan Loren Gaustad stopped by Virginia This Morning live to share more about her touching book, “Someone is missing...and I Think it’s Me.” Check out Joan’s work on display at VCU’s Anderson Gallery until September 29th. Also, take advantage of these upcoming opportunities to meet author Joan Loren Gaustad. Stop by Chop Suey Books in Carytown for her book signing October 3rd. Also, Joan will be featured at a talk and signing at Hardywood’s Richmond location December 5th at 2 PM. To download a copy of “Someone’s Missing...and I think it’s Me” visit the VCU Scholars Compass website.

