Jersey Mike's to open on RM 620 in Round Rock Sept. 22

By Brooke Sjoberg
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Jersey Mike's will open its third Round Rock location at 17220 N. RM 620, Ste. 120, on Sept. 22. According to the company, franchise owner Jason Odum will be hosting a grand opening celebration and fundraiser from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26 benefitting Round Rock High School. The New Jersey-based sandwich shop first opened in 1956, according to the company website, and began franchising when owner Peter Cancro purchased the business at 17 years old in the 1970s. With more than 2,000 locations across the country, this will be the sandwich shop's third location in Round Rock. Once open, this location's hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. 512-363-5323 www.jerseymikes.com.

