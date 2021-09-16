CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Post: 'Reprehensible' abortion protest outside Kavanaugh's home 'crossed the line'

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post editorial board this week condemned "rephrensible" recent protests held by a liberal abortion group outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. In a Wednesday editorial, the left-leaning Post said the protest, in response to his vote in favor of allowing Texas to enact its new abortion law, outside Kavanaugh's suburban Maryland home "crossed the line."

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 199

iknowtruthismine
4d ago

A couple dozen pro-choice demonstrators show up at Kavanaugh's house to protest his climbing into every woman's uterus. Gee, which one of those two are the most intrusive?

Reply(24)
33
martha whelan
3d ago

abortion is a women's choice. nobody has the right to tell her what to do. the law is unjust and needs to be overturned. old men in Texas have no right to dictate what a woman chooses to do with her body. An abortion is a choice a free choice.

Reply(25)
24
Elaine Wieberdink
4d ago

What kind of people are these? UnAmerican you should be protesting about all the Americans Biden left stranded in Afghanistan! Just because demoncrats don't like a law doesn't mean it isn't going to stand. Bullying best not work here in this country. Arrest them all. Enough is enough!

Reply(21)
24
Related
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Amid high security, small pro-Trump crowd rallies at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Police and media vastly outnumbered protesters around the U.S. Capitol on Saturday at a sparsely attended rally by supporters of the people who breached the building on Jan. 6, trying to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat. About 100 to 200 protesters showed up,...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Ahead of rally, Trump goes to new lengths to defend Jan. 6 rioters

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, Donald Trump was watching enough television to realize the gravity of the situation and the degree to which mainstream Americans were recoiling in response to the insurrectionist riot. The then-president even pretended to share the public's outrage. "Like all Americans, I...
POTUS
Washington Post

The Senate knew about Kavanaugh’s partisan history. It confirmed him anyway.

Nearly three years after his confirmation, Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains a deeply divisive figure, the best-known but least-popular justice on the Supreme Court. Occasionally, his votes or some news story will renew the bitter sense among many Americans that he got away with a lie in denying Christine Blasey Ford’s and Debbie Ramirez’s allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as a third such accusation, from his Yale years, that Senate Republicans all but bottled up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Biden Court Pick Won't Say If Brett Kavanaugh Is ‘Morally Bankrupt’

One of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees wouldn’t say Tuesday whether she thinks Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is “intellectually and morally bankrupt,” a characterization she endorsed in 2018 and wouldn’t disavow in her Senate confirmation hearing. Jennifer Sung, Biden’s pick for a lifetime seat on the U.S. Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Trump says he sides with Jan. 6 riot defendants, as police brace for new Capitol rally

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the criminal prosecution of hundreds of his supporters who were part of the mob that invaded the Capitol complex on Jan. 6. Trump's claim that those people are being "persecuted" came as police in Washington prepared for Saturday's planned "Justice for J6" rally outside the Capitol, which is being held to support the defendants.
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Circuit Pick Apologizes Over Kavanaugh Opposition Letter (1)

Jennifer Sung apologized for signing Kavanaugh opposition letter. ‘I recognize that much of its rhetoric was overheated,’ Sung said. A federal appeals court nominee apologized for signing a letter opposing Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, saying she would respect the authority of all of the justices. “I did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
