Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson and James Dunmore marry - 6 years after meeting on show

By Zoe Delaney
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago

Congratulations could be in order for former Made in Chelsea stars Lucy Watson and James Dunmore.

The happy couple appear to have let slip on social media that they have recently tied the knot in Kefalonia, Greece.

30-year-old Lucy has dropped a number of clues online that she and her fiancé of one year have become husband and wife.

The biggest hint came about on Wednesday night, when the reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of her beau.

In the photo shared with her 1.2 million followers, James can be seen sporting a wedding band on his left hand during a romantic dinner date.

In addition to this pretty crystal-clear clue the pair are now newly weds, the next day Lucy referred to her one-time co-star as 'husby' during a hike.

Pal Joshua Patterson, aka JP, has also added to the speculation - sharing a number of pictures from the special day on his Instagram account.

The 32-year-old let slip that he was visiting the Greek island to celebrate a wedding with his friends - naming James as the groom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPPDW_0byCQLHd00
Lucy Watson referred to her beau as 'husby' on her Instagram Stories ( Image: lucywatson/Instagram)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSiFv_0byCQLHd00
A wedding band could be seen on James Dunmore's hand on Wednesday night ( Image: lucywatson/Instagram)

Taking to social media, the TV personality shared a snap of himself and Sam Thompson catching up over a drink in Fiscardo harbour.

"We're reunited for Dunmore's wedding, let the celebration begin. Ouzo please waiter!" he captioned the shot.

He then went on to post an image of the duo with personal trainer Lonan O'Herlihy - with the threesome all dressed to impressed for what is believed to have been a wedding.

"The calm before the storm with these two celebrating the special day," JP wrote on Instagram - suggesting he about about the attend the nuptials of his friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWPGi_0byCQLHd00
Neither Lucy Watson or James Dunmore have confirmed their nuptials yet ( Image: Zuma Press/PA Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8WvK_0byCQLHd00
The former Made in Chelsea star shared a snap of her wedding dress on social media ( Image: INSTAGRAM)

While Lucy and James haven't publicly confirmed their wedding, the bride hasn't been shy about revealing that their trip to Greece was to tie the knot.

Posting on Instagram, the brunette beauty shared a snap of the packing of her Natalie Rolt wedding gown on Tuesday.

The Mirror has contacted representatives for Lucy Watson for comment.

Lucy and James met and fell in love on the set of the E4 reality TV series Made in Chelsea back in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfPh8_0byCQLHd00
Lucy Watson and James Dunmore in Made In Chelsea ( Image: WENN)

The reality TV stars announced their engagement in September 2020 - with James popping the question with a vintage 1920s ring.

Lucy opened up about the romantic proposal while chatting to her Instagram followers the following December.

"He got the hotel we were staying in to send me a letter saying we were going on a free yacht trip (awkwardly I wasn't that surprised). He had booked the boat and planned everything," she began telling her online fans.

"The boat was stunning and I was trying to get content for the hotel. There was a full vegan meal and champagne and we went on a crazy beautiful tour of some private islands. Some of the prettiest scenes I've ever witnessed."

The star continued: "We went to take a photo together and there he was on one knee. I was literally in shock, my heart didn't beat for like 3 seconds.

"We then spent the day on the boat and had the best time with another couple we're friends with, watched the sun go down. It was perfect."

