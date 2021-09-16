Polls: Most voters back Biden's new vaccine policy, but many have doubts
By Stephen Loiaconi
WASHINGTON (SBG) — Americans are divided over President Joe Biden’s latest attempt to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, new polls show, as the White House struggles to repair the political damage incurred amid to the delta variant surge and restore confidence in Biden’s leadership. The president announced last week he would direct...
During a recent congressional hearing on the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Idaho Republican Sen. James Risch used his time for questioning to ask Secretary of State Antony Blinken about a conspiracy theory circulating through conservative media. "It's been widely reported that somebody has the ability to push the button and cut...
President Joe Biden's new vaccine requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans, or almost two-thirds of the American workforce, and have spawned a predictable pushback from a handful of Republican states -- making them the latest frontier in the fight between the administration and state officials over how to address the ongoing pandemic.
Joe Biden was again accused of lacking stamina and of being too old to be US president by a Fox News contributor as he rode a bicycle during a weekend break at home in Delaware.Mr Biden, who was filmed riding a bicycle despite being 78-years-old, was accused by TV personality Rachel Campos-Duffy of failing to have the “stamina” to be “leader of the free world” during an interview on Monday with host Harris Faulkner.Although images of an active president appeared to show otherwise, she told viewers that "Being the leader of the free world has to be the most demanding...
WASHINGTON — More than 20 Republican state attorneys general are threatening to sue the Biden administration over its mandate that large employers require their employees to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing. In a Thursday letter, the 24 AGs pushed the administration to remove the requirement that would affect nearly 80 million […]
When President Joe Biden recently unveiled the White House's ambitious vaccine policy, many Republicans responded with apoplexy, deeming it an outrageous abuse. The latest national poll from Fox News suggests the GOP pushback, at least for now, hasn't persuaded most Americans. Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the...
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday that President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses is designed to fail and being used only as a distraction from his "catastrophe" in Afghanistan. During an appearance on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures," Cruz said Biden’s rule requiring companies with 100 or more employees...
Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
President Biden used the word "unity" eight times in his inauguration speech, but voters say the country is heading in the opposite direction on his watch. The latest Fox News national survey also finds a dip in the numbers describing him as caring and as a strong leader. Fifty-one percent...
President Joe Biden goes before the United Nations this week eager to make the case for the world to act with haste against the coronavirus, climate change and human rights abuses. His pitch for greater global partnership comes at a moment when allies are becoming increasingly skeptical about how much U.S. foreign policy really has changed since Donald Trump left the White House.Biden plans to limit his time at the U.N. General Assembly due to coronavirus concerns. He is scheduled to meet with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday and address the assembly on Tuesday before shifting the rest of...
Congress must fund the government in the next 10 days, or risk a federal shutdown. Raise the nation’s borrowing limit, or default on its debt. All this while lawmakers are laboring to shoulder President Joe Biden’s massive $3.5 trillion “build back better” agenda through the House and Senate The magnitude of the challenges ahead and the speed required to accomplish the job is like nothing Congress has faced in recent memory, situating Biden’s entire domestic agenda and the political fate of his Democratic party at a crucial moment.The Republicans have made it clear they will not be helping...
When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the U.S. beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.All foreign travelers flying to the U.S. will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the U.S., as well as on their return.Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zeints said. The new policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by Biden last year that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom European Union China, India and other countries.Biden will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.
There’s a silent shutdown surge culminating across America following President Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses coupled with staffing shortages after government shutdowns and enhanced federal unemployment benefits that only recently ended. "Damn this pandemic and the situation we were put in. Business has been off considerably, but the hardest part...
