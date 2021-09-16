Billie Eilish Gives Crushing Update On Her Self-Confidence

Billie Eilish may look thrilled when she's singing to stadiums full of fans, but things are quite a bit different on the inside. She got candid on the September 16 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" and explained why her self-confidence has taken a dip. "The older I've gotten, the less confident I've gotten and it kinda made me like ... I rewatched [Happier Than Ever] a few weeks ago and it made me cry because I was thinking like how free-spirited I was and how open minded I was and it's like the media just like tears it away from you," she told Barrymore. "It's not fun right now."