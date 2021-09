Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of murdering George Floyd, and three other police officers pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal civil rights charges stemming from the death of the 46-year-old Black man. Chauvin was sentenced in June to 22 and a half years in prison for Floyd's May 2020 death, which sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the United States. Chauvin and three other police officers who were on the scene during Floyd's fatal arrest -- Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane -- were charged with violating his constitutional rights and failing to respond to his medical needs. Thao and Kueng were also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin's use of unreasonable force against Floyd.

