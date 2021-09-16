CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Patrick Dempsey's Grey's Anatomy exit involved "HR issues": "He sort of was terrorizing the set"

primetimer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntertainment Weekly editor-at-large Lynette Rice conducted more than 80 interviews for her oral history book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, which will be released on Tuesday and which is being excerpted in The Hollywood Reporter. The book details alleged "HR issues" involving Dempsey, accusing the McDreamy actor of having "diva-like fits" amid tension with co-star Ellen Pompeo. It all came to head in Season 11 when executive producer James D. Parriott was brought back to serve as a "veritable Dempsey whisperer." "Shonda needed an OG to come in as sort of a showrunner for fourteen episodes," says Parriott. "There were HR issues. It wasn’t sexual in any way. He sort of was terrorizing the set. Some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him. He had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people. The network and studio came down and we had sessions with them. I think he was just done with the show. He didn’t like the inconvenience of coming in every day and working. He and Shonda were at each other’s throats." Co-executive producer Jeannine Renshaw adds: "I think Shonda finally witnessed it herself, and that was the final straw. Shonda had to say to the network, 'If he doesn’t go, I go.' Nobody wanted him to leave, because he was the show. Him and Ellen. Patrick is a sweetheart. It messes you up, this business." For his part, Dempsey says of his behavior on set: "It’s ten months, fifteen hours a day. You never know your schedule, so your kid asks you, 'What are you doing on Monday?' And you go, 'I don’t know,' because I don’t know my schedule. Doing that for eleven years is challenging. But you have to be grateful, because you’re well compensated, so you can’t really complain because you don’t really have a right. You don’t have control over your schedule. So, you have to just be flexible." Dempsey adds of learning of his exit: "I don’t remember the date (I got the news). It was not in the fall. Maybe February or March. It was just a natural progression. And the way everything was unfolding in a very organic way, it was like, 'Okay! This is obviously the right time.' Things happened very quickly. We were like, “Oh, this is where it’s going to go.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another familiar face for season 18

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back another character for the upcoming season, premiering later this month. ABC's long-running medical drama has already confirmed Meredith Grey's late mother Ellis, played by Kate Burton, will come back for "multiple episodes". Moreover, The Umbrella Academy star Kate Walsh has taken to Instagram to announce she will return to Grey's as Dr Addison Montgomery.
TV SERIES
IBTimes

Katherine Heigl Addresses 'Ungrateful' Diva Reputation Following 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit

Katherine Heigl has opened up about some of the things she regrets regarding how her "Grey's Anatomy" exit went down. In an excerpt of Lynette Rice's new book "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy" published by Daily Telegraph, Heigl, who played Izzie Stevens on the hit ABC series, opened up about her 2010 departure from "Grey's Anatomy" and the "ungrateful diva" reputation she developed following her exit.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

TODAY exclusive: Isaiah Washington speaks about his 'Grey's Anatomy' firing in new book

As “Grey’s Anatomy” enters its 18th season this fall, fans of the ABC medical drama can read dramatic details about what allegedly went on behind the scenes in past seasons in a new book by Lynette Rice called “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy,” out Tuesday. Excerpts about Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl’s respective exits from the show have been detailed in early excerpts, and now TODAY can exclusively share another chapter titled “‘He’s Gone. I’m Free’ Or, How Isaiah Washington Brought Shame to Seattle Grace,” in which cast and crew discuss the controversial firing of the actor who brought Dr. Preston Burke to life.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Ellen Pompeo
News-Herald.net

Ellen Pompeo hints at Grey's Anatomy end

Ellen Pompeo has admitted fans are not "far off" with their speculation that 'Grey's Anatomy' is close to the end. The 17th season of the medical drama saw a wave of past cast members, including Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Drew and Eric Dane, make a return to the show, prompting viewers to speculate the ABC show may be reaching the end of its time, and the 51-year-old actress - who plays Meredith Grey - has hinted that could well be the case.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Katherine Heigl Claims Real Reason for 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit Had Little to Do With Feud Rumors

An unauthorized book about the behind-the-scenes happenings of long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy is on the way, and the tea that it spills is piping hot. How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy was written by author Lynette Rice, and The Daily Telegraph published a juicy excerpt ahead of the book's Sept. 21 release date. In this excerpt, the truth behind Katherine Heigl's controversial exit came to light.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Will This Be the Final Season of Grey's Anatomy? ... Should It Be?

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s venerable medical drama, is about to enter its 18th (!!) season on September 30th. The beloved series has been on longer than ER (fifteen seasons), 24 (nine seasons), Mad Men (seven seasons), and The Sopranos (six seasons). As I’ve written about before, the show is my person, long a source of comfort TV. I’m often behind on every single TV show except Grey’s. If I’m doing the math right, I’ve seen all 372 episodes that have aired to date. I love it in spite of (because of?) its ridiculousness. I love that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) forgets the fact that she has children until the show needs a very specific plot point. I love that I often cannot remember who has dated who because everyone has slept with everyone. I love the medical mysteries. I love how often the characters break the rules because “it’s the right thing to do.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Entertainment Weekly
Best Life

This TV Star Left His Show After "Terrorizing the Set," Producer Says

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.
TV SERIES
daytimeconfidential.com

New Book Explores Origins of Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is coming to life. Entertainment Weekly editor-at-large Lynette Rice has penned called How to Save a Life, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes stories of the hit show. EW featured an excerpt from the book that shed light on the Grey's pilot. Ellen Pompeo initially wasn't into the idea of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
People

Grey's Anatomy Book Details Patrick Dempsey's 'Arguing Match' That Led to Isaiah Washington's Firing

The cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy are offering more details on the events that led to Isaiah Washington's exit from the show. Washington, who played Dr. Preston Burke on the medical drama, was fired from Grey's back in 2007 after using a homophobic slur on set. He denied at the time that the slur was directed at anybody in particular, though many felt the outburst was aimed at costar T.R. Knight's sexuality.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Two Major Stars Exit Law & Order: SVU

In a bit of shocking news, the upcoming 23rd season of NBC's primetime staple Law & Order: SVU will be missing two major characters, who are both exiting the series. According to Deadline, Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes will be leaving the series, and sources say that their exits will be revealed during Season 23's premiere on Thursday, September 23rd. Hyder plays Officer Kat Tamin, who is the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) SVU team, while Barnes plays Deputy Chief Christian Garland. It's unknown why they are leaving, but looks like we don't have to wait long to find out what the storyline reasons are.
TV SERIES
centralrecorder.com

How Much Was Willie Garson Worth When He Died?

Willie Garson may have “always wanted” to be a dad, but he never stopped his other love of acting. Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That…” revealed that Garson had been sick during production. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick,” he said in a statement, per The Guardian. Since news broke, tributes have poured in from his “Sex and the City” co-stars including TV husband Mario Cantone (Antony Marantino) who wrote he was “devastated.” Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon said: “We all loved him and adored working with him.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy