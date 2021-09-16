CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thom Brennaman says fans want him back on TV after anti-gay slur

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThom Brennaman claims most fans he runs into want him back on the air. The former MLB and NFL play-by-player, who uttered an anti-gay slur last year that was caught on a hot mic, ultimately resigned from his position as the TV voice of the Cincinnati Reds after being suspended. He says roughly six months after the August 2020 incident Fox Sports did not renew his contract.

