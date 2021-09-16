CNH Industrial joins 5G Open Innovation Lab as first industry partner; Lab Announces Batch #4 companies

True industry disruption is rare. Most of the simple changes we see in society and industry could be described as moderate disruptions at best. The academic definition of disruption sheds light on the need to search for insight as a key anchoring element. Insight, new information that provides context and increases the understanding of a situation, could result in drastic competitive advantage and a total realignment of a particular market. None of this has happened in the security industry.

