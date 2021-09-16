CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CNH Industrial joins 5G Open Innovation Lab as first industry partner; Lab Announces Batch #4 companies

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew industry partner accelerates applied innovation in manufacturing and agriculture. Cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, industrial IoT, connected cars, edge computing, smart cities among advanced solutions offered by startups selected for 4th Batch program. CNH Industrial has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (“5G OI Lab”) as the first industry partner to...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Mastercard Launches Global Sustainability Innovation Lab

Mastercard today announced the launch of its new Sustainability Innovation Lab, which will spearhead the further development of the company’s portfolio of environmentally conscious digital products and solutions. The Lab will focus on ways to empower businesses and consumers to transform how they produce, distribute and purchase products and services, ensuring both people and the planet can thrive as the global economy rapidly digitizes.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Avalanche Technology partners with LinearASICs on Chiplets for its Space Grade MRAM products

LinearASICs will develop chiplets as companion devices for Avalanche's 1Gb Space Grade MRAM products. Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with LinearASICs Inc., to develop companion chiplets (http://www.opencompute.org) to offer a complete portfolio of Space Grade products with SPI and DDR interfaces, based on Avalanche's 1Gb Space Grade MRAM.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

RLCatalyst AppInsights Simplifies Dynamic Monitoring of Cloud Assets; Now Available on ServiceNow Store

SAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Relevance Lab, a Cloud and DevOps company, today announced the launch of RL Catalyst AppInsights, a product built on AWS Service Catalog AppRegistry. It offers dynamic insights related to cost, health, cloud asset usage, compliance, and security with the ability to take appropriate actions for operational excellence. This helps customers to manage their multi-account dynamic application CMDB (Configuration Management Database). With the product now available on the ServiceNow Store, it will be easier for enterprises to download and try this for enhanced functionality on existing AWS and ServiceNow platforms without any additional costs.
CELL PHONES
MySanAntonio

Advancements Series to Explore Innovations in Groundbreaking Technologies

Tune in to CNBC on Saturday, 9/25 at 2:30 PM ET to watch. Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information. Advancements will highlight how innovations in prosthetics technology are...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnh Industrial#5g#Open Innovation#Startup#Lab Announces#Cybersecurity#4th Batch#Accenture#Dell Technologies#Ericsson#Intel#T Mobile#Vmware#Company#Ih#New Holland Construction#Iveco Bus#Magirus#Iveco Defence Vehicles
MySanAntonio

WorldCell Solutions Completes Asset Acquisition from NewCore Wireless

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. WorldCell Solutions LLC., the company that is democratizing high-speed broadband wireless connectivity for everyone, announced today the acquisition of infrastructure, assets and talent from NewCore Wireless. The transaction is effective immediately and extends the current capabilities of WorldCell Solutions in the rural carrier and Enterprise Private Network sectors, including both fixed and mobile wireless broadband connectivity.
BUSINESS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Edzcom partners on mission-critical private 5G for emergency services, heavy industry

Finnish industrial networking specialist Edzcom is working with France-based communications software provider Streamwide to bring higher-grade security to mission critical private LTE and 5G networks. It said the partnership will allow it to expand its offering in the ‘critical communications market’. Streamwide divides its portfolio as mission critical and business...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Canvas GFX Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner

New agreement enables Canvas GFX to offer customers of its Canvas Envision visual communication and collaboration platform a direct connection to Siemens’ Teamcenter PLM solution. Canvas GFX, Inc., the leading provider of visual communication solutions to the manufacturing and technical industries, today announced it will provide a direct connection to...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
SONY
massachusettsnewswire.com

Supply Chain Tech Innovator, Logistical Labs, Announces Updated UX for its LoadDex Product

CHICAGO, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Logistical Labs, creator of innovative technology that takes the complexity out of shipping, announced today the release of their updated user interface for their LoadDex product. The new version will showcase a simpler design and a more user-friendly approach, with the same features as the previous version but now with more functionality including quick access to search history, batch rating, and a much smoother quoting workflow.
SOFTWARE
gmu.edu

Mason partners with COMSovereign and Widelity to advance 5G innovation

For Duminda Wijesekera, George Mason University’s work in cybersecurity of 5G is critical to helping create the 5G-enabling applications that are already propelling businesses, communities and higher education. “Wireless networking technology has become an important underpinning of the modern world, without which commerce and nearly every other facet of day-to-day...
FAIRFAX, VA
beincrypto.com

Google Partners With Dapper Labs to Power Flow Blockchain

Two respective industry giants, Google and Dapper Labs, came together in an effort for enhanced blockchain support as Web 3.0 approaches. On Tuesday Google Cloud revealed a partnership with blockchain industry-giant Dapper Labs. The deal surrounds support and scalability for the Dapper Labs blockchain Flow. Google’s cloud service infrastructure will help with Flow operations and scaling.
BUSINESS
uasweekly.com

UAV Factory, a Portfolio Company of AE Industrial Partners, Acquires Jennings Aeronautics

AE Industrial Partners, LP (“AEI”), a US-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power generation, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that it has expanded its Unmanned and Autonomous platform through the acquisition of Jennings Aeronautics, Inc. (“JAI”), a leading provider of innovative Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (“SUAS”). JAI will be combined with UAV Factory, a global leader in tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“ISR”) technology, which was acquired by AEI in January of 2021.
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

Innovation in the security industry: Searching for the unicorn

True industry disruption is rare. Most of the simple changes we see in society and industry could be described as moderate disruptions at best. The academic definition of disruption sheds light on the need to search for insight as a key anchoring element. Insight, new information that provides context and increases the understanding of a situation, could result in drastic competitive advantage and a total realignment of a particular market. None of this has happened in the security industry.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

CNH Industrial Names Francesco Tanzi As CFO Of New Iveco Group

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has appointed Francesco Tanz to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Iveco Group, effective January 1, 2022, after the spin-off. Iveco Group will begin independent operations in early 2022. To accept this new role, he is stepping down from his current role as finance chief...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K CNH Industrial N.V. For: Sep 14

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of Registrant's Name Into English) (Address of Principal Executive Offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F X Form 40-F _________. Indicate by check mark if...
BUSINESS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Do industrial IoT manufacturing implementations need 5G?

To further explore the intersection of 5G and manufacturing, register for the 5G Manufacturing Forum. How will 5G impact in industrial IoT manufacturing implementations?. Industry 4.0 will pave the way for more flexible, efficient and sustainable production lines in manufacturing facilities. In this scenario, 5G technology plays a key role as it is one of the main enablers of industrial IoT manufacturing implementations. This technology enables manufacturing firms and their supply chain partners the opportunity to use and implement emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine vision, among others, with the aim of improving certain manufacturing processes.
TECHNOLOGY
futuretravelexperience.com

Airportr announced as first Strategic Partner of FTE Baggage Innovation Working Groups

Future Travel Experience (FTE) is excited to announce that Airportr has signed up as a Strategic Partner of the new FTE Baggage Innovation Working Groups. We’ve launched these industry-wide Working Groups to help drive transformation in baggage and we’re delighted to have the support of Airportr – a truly innovative player in the baggage space.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

easyJet partner Wright Electric announces plans for dedicated Wright lab and test site for a zero-emission aircraft

EasyJet partner Wright Electric has announced that it has reached another key milestone along the way in the development and certification of its zero-emissions single-aisle aircraft, having now successfully produced and started testing a 2 megawatt electric powertrain motor - the most powerful electric propulsion motor of its kind in development and a key component for a zero emission aircraft system. The news follows the successful testing of its next-generation inverter technology earlier this year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MySanAntonio

Aptitive Announced as Newest dbt Labs Consulting Partner

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. Aptitive, a modern data and analytics consulting firm, has developed an official consulting partnership with dbt Labs, the maintainers of dbt, a product that enables the collaborative transformation of data inside a cloud warehouse. dbt’s transformation workflow helps teams ship trusted data faster; Aptitive works with dbt Labs to provide clients with effective modern data solutions.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy