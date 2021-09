No, we haven't mistyped Deep Learning Super Sampling; NVIDIA DLAA is a brand new technology that will debut in Zenimax Online's MMORPG Elder Scrolls Online. The announcement came a few hours ago, during the developer's latest ESO Live stream where Zenimax detailed the upcoming Deadlands zone DLC and the base Update 32. With this new patch, Elder Scrolls Online will receive DLSS support, which will be useful for the lower end RTX graphics cards to get better performance; however, the high-end GeForce RTX GPUs have already run Elder Scrolls Online at a very high frame rate since the latest optimization patch, and they'll now be able to use NVIDIA DLAA instead. This is essentially DLSS minus the upscaling part, which means it'll be focused entirely on quality instead of performance.

