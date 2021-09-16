Arsenal Riverbend Neighborhood Group to host monthly meeting

The Arsenal Riverbend Historic Research Group will host Cristina Sheppard-Decius at the Dearborn Historical Museum on at 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Sheppard-Decius is the manager of the East and West Dearborn DDAs, and has worked with the City of Dearborn, East and West Dearborn DDAs and Dearborn community stakeholders to build a cohesive Downtown Dearborn along Michigan Avenue since 2015. With more than 20 years of downtown management, public relations, marketing, volunteer organizational management and economic development experience, Sheppard-Decius is most notably known nationally and locally for her proven track record of revitalizing Downtown Ferndale, Michigan, during her tenure as the Executive Director of the Ferndale DDA from 2000-2015.