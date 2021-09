Eel River Brewing returns with its Hazy By Nature series with the addition of Hazy By Nature Kicks IPA packaged in 16oz cans and served on draft. Hazy By Nature Kicks IPA is a new Hazy IPA that is packed full of El Dorado, Mosaic and Cashmere hops and is brewed with London Ale III Yeast. Kicks iPA is described as featuring a tropical juiciness from an overabundance of hops in the whirlpool and fermenter. Made with organic grains that feature a pungent tropical aroma, smooth mouthfeel and a bright melon finish. Kicks IPA is available for a limited time only and sits at 6.5% ABV and 35 IBUs.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO