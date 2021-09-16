CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obama endorses Trudeau in the Canadian election

By ROB GILLIES
dailyjournal.net
 4 days ago

TORONTO — Barack Obama endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday in the Canadian election, calling him an effective leader in a rare endorsement of a Canadian candidate by a former American president. It is the second time Obama has done it. Obama also urged Canadians to re-elect the...

www.dailyjournal.net

The Independent

Trudeau makes final appeal ahead of Canada's election

On the final campaign day of a tight election battle, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that his Conservative opponents would weaken the nation's battle against the pandemic and said Canadians need a government that follows science.Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a close race with the rival Conservatives and that it is unlikely on Monday to get the outright majority needed to govern without relying on an opposition party to remain in power.“We do not need a Conservative government that won’t be able to show the leadership of vaccinations and on science that we need to end...
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Justin Trudeau
Reuters

Canada's Trudeau, rival look to fire up supporters ahead of tight vote

OTTAWA/WINDSOR, Ontario, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday acknowledged the unpopularity of his pandemic election and intensified his calls on progressive voters to back his campaign, with his bid for re-election at risk of being doomed by low turnout. Opinion polls show Trudeau's Liberals neck...
AFP

Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders wade into Canada election

Former US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders weighed in on Canada's election Friday, endorsing liberal prime minister Justin Trudeau and his leftist rival Jagmeet Singh, respectively. "I'm wishing him and our progressive Canadian neighbors the best in Monday's election," said the former American first lady and secretary of state who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are the issues in Canada's close election?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a tough battle against his Conservative Party rival, Erin O’Toole, in Canadian elections on Monday. Trudeau called the early election in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power. Here's a guide to Monday's election: _____WHAT’S AT STAKE?Trudeau and his Liberal Party could lose power to the Conservative Party after six years in office. Trudeau has struggled to justify why he’s holding the election early amid the pandemic, and the opposition has...
theenergymix.com

Wilkinson Sees TMX Operating Until 2060, LeBlanc Muses About Liberal Majority, Obama Endorses Trudeau as #Elxn44 Nears Its end

Our continuing coverage of Canada’s federal election September 20 carries the #Elxn44 tag. You can use the search engine on our site to find other stories in the series. A former Liberal environment minister said the Trans Mountain pipeline could operate through 2060, Canada’s climate performance to date was rated “highly insufficient”, Liberal candidate and strategist Dominic LeBlanc talked openly about a majority government, and former U.S. president Barack Obama sent best wishes to Liberal leader Justin Trudeau as campaigns began crisscrossing the country for the last few days of this year’s federal election.
The Guardian

Trudeau energized by anti-vaccine protests in Canada election few wanted

When he was pelted with a handful of gravel by anti-vaccine protesters last week, the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, joined an illustrious list of political leaders who have had things hurled at them by disgruntled citizens. His father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, had rocks (and tomatoes and eggs) thrown at his train car in the early 1980s.
Reuters

Canada's Trudeau, trailing in polls, defends early election call

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing possible defeat in a snap Sept. 20 election, on Friday defended his decision to call the election early and said his main rival would undermine the fight against COVID-19. Trudeau, who heads a minority Liberal government that needs...
AFP

Biden asks for early Macron talks as allies try to smooth tensions

The United States and Britain sought Sunday to smooth tensions with Paris over a new security pact with Australia, with US President Joe Biden requesting early talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The announcement of the defence alliance, and Australia's related decision to tear up a deal to buy French submarines in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels, sparked outrage in Paris, with Macron recalling France's ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented move. But on Sunday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to downplay France's concerns about the deal, saying the pact was "not meant to be exclusionary... it's not something that anybody needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends". Biden has requested a phone call with Macron, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, which would happen "in the coming days".
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

EU backs French anger over deal but Biden budges on travel

Tensions rocked the Western alliance Monday as the EU chief backed France in its anger over a scuppered mega-contract, but US President Joe Biden addressed a key European grievance by easing Covid travel restrictions. But tensions with France suddenly took center stage after Australia last week canceled a multi-billion-dollar contract for French submarines, instead opting for US nuclear-powered ones as part of a new three-way alliance with Washington and London.
TRAVEL
AFP

Russian opposition politician loses vote marred by doppelgangers

A Russian opposition politician lost weekend elections to a Kremlin-aligned opponent after spoiler candidates in the country's second city Saint Petersburg changed their names and even appearances to resemble him. Russia held parliamentary and local elections that were marred by irregularities and allegations of fraud, with early counts showing an easy win for the ruling United Russia party. Ahead of the vote, the case of Boris Vishnevsky made headlines after he claimed that two other candidates had changed their names and appearance in an update on the common tactic of nominating a "double" to split the vote and deliver victory to another candidate. He said they had grown beards and moustaches for the election posters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

