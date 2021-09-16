CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert picks for the LSU-Central Michigan game on Saturday

By Patrick Conn
 4 days ago
Just over 48 hours to kick off on Saturday night in Death Valley. The LSU Tigers look to improve to 2-1 before they open SEC play on the road against Mississippi State in Starkville.

During week one of the season, Saturday’s opponent gave Missouri a scare at home. Can the Tigers avoid a scare and put this game away relatively early on? Head coach Ed Orgeron hopes going up-tempo can put the offense on the attack and put points on the board.

A look around the web at who the experts are picking for this game against Central Michigan:

College Football News

Pete Futiak: LSU 34, Central Michigan 20

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LSU*

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: LSU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com LSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LSU

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LSU*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU*

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LSU*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LSU

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU

* denotes they don’t believe LSU will cover the spread

Bleacher Report

Kerry Miller: LSU 48, Central Michigan 21

Saturday Down South

Matt Hinton: LSU 37, Central Michigan 20

