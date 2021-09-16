Expert picks for the LSU-Central Michigan game on Saturday
Just over 48 hours to kick off on Saturday night in Death Valley. The LSU Tigers look to improve to 2-1 before they open SEC play on the road against Mississippi State in Starkville.
During week one of the season, Saturday’s opponent gave Missouri a scare at home. Can the Tigers avoid a scare and put this game away relatively early on? Head coach Ed Orgeron hopes going up-tempo can put the offense on the attack and put points on the board.
A look around the web at who the experts are picking for this game against Central Michigan:
College Football News
Pete Futiak: LSU 34, Central Michigan 20
Gill Alexander, VSIN: LSU*
Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com: LSU
Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com LSU
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LSU*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LSU
Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: LSU
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LSU
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LSU
Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com: LSU*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LSU*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LSU*
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com: LSU*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LSU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LSU
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LSU
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LSU*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LSU
CONSENSUS PICK: LSU
* denotes they don’t believe LSU will cover the spread
Bleacher Report
Kerry Miller: LSU 48, Central Michigan 21
Saturday Down South
Matt Hinton: LSU 37, Central Michigan 20
Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB
Comments / 0