Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden says

Cover picture for the articleIn July, former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden sounded the alarm bell about how government agencies are using military-grade spyware to spy on citizens. As far back as 2018, the U.S. government and private companies around the world have been using Pegasus spyware developed by an Israeli cybersecurity startup NSO Group to spy on citizens’ cellphones.

Ellis in Lan
4d ago

Edward Snowden should be looked at by all Americans as a hero because he exposed a corrupt government that was lying and still spying on its people. He risk it all to announce what we were being told wasn’t true.

Mike Stone
4d ago

dealing with this Administration we are dealing with now I wouldn't dare take a drink of water they give me even if I was dying of thirst I know this was going on before but my trust for our government went right out the window. I am starting to feel the enemy of the people of the United States is our own government and the corruption that has been embedded in it that is not a good way for I or anyone else to fill here at home. our so-called president and his administration has proven We the People or this country is in their best interest. he has proven that time and time again. it is as simple as this if I want to keep my family safe and I think of all of you as my family I would not turn loose a bunch of illegal immigrants and spread them throughout the country when we are already doing with a crisis of Our Own. that is only one example and I could go on and on it will not take long he for everybody finally see through

Mike Duffy
4d ago

Good point! Understood why he did what he did and my opinion has changed as an vet when he did it I said death for him. After the last 4 years I have come to understand and respect him he knew his life was over, and stood on conviction.

