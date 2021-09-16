CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Stanford at Vanderbilt odds, picks and prediction

By Ryan Bloomfield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZZuB_0byCImdS00

The Stanford Cardinal (1-1) and Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) meet for a non-conference matchup Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Stanford at Vanderbilt odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Stanford is coming off an impressive 42-28 win against rival USC last week. It might have found its man in doing so with QB Tanner McKee, who went 16-for-23 for 234 yards and 2 TD after splitting duties with Jack West in Week 1. The Cardinal rush defense has been porous (192.5 yards per game), but they’ve been pretty stout against the pass through two games.

Vanderbilt recovered from an embarrassing Week 1 loss to East Tennessee State by knocking off Colorado State 24-21 on the road in Week 2. It was the Commodores’ first win since the 2019 season. The run game has been a problem for Vanderbilt both offensively (94.5 yards per game; 114th nationally) and defensively (193.0 yards allowed per game; 103rd nationally).

Stanford at Vanderbilt odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Stanford -520 (bet $520 to win $100) | Vanderbilt +370 (bet $100 to win $370)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Stanford -12.5 (-108) | Vanderbilt -12.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Stanford at Vanderbilt odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Stanford 34, Vanderbilt 20

It’s hard to see Vanderbilt winning this one straight up given how it’s looked in its first two games. PASS on the money line given the minuscule payout on Stanford.

Despite the win over Colorado State last week, Vanderbilt was outgained by over 100 yards and this will be its first game against a Power 5 opponent.

Stanford showed significant improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and looked crisp on offense with McKee under center.

There’s some hangover risk on the road after the Cardinal’s big win over USC last week, but STANFORD -12.5 (-108) is the play.

Stream college football games on ESPN+ by signing up here.

Take the OVER 49.5 (-105) on what looks like a pretty low line. All but two of Stanford’s last eight games have gone over this number dating back to last season.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @RyanBHQ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford Cardinal#College Football#Ats#American Football#Vanderbilt Commodores#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Espn#Ryanbhq#Sportsbookwire
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Alabama following Florida's loss to Tide

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators lost a heartbreaker to Alabama and Nick Saban Saturday 31-29. Emory Jones led the Gators at quarterback, and he finished 18-of-28 for 195 yards and 1 INT. Florida racked up 440 total offensive yards, including 245 of them on the ground. Below are Mullen’s...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings following an eventful Week 3. Week 3 of the 2021 college football season did not disappoint. The third full weekend of the season was highlighted by Auburn’s trip to Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted the Tigers for their annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won a classic, holding off Auburn, 28-20, to remain undefeated on the year.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

5 candidates to replace Manny Diaz as Miami football coach

Manny Diaz has a lot of critics and doubters, so if Miami football decides to fire him, these are the best Miami head coach candidate to replace Diaz. The Miami Hurricanes opened the season with a loss to Alabama. That of course isn’t a particular black mark, as the Crimson Tide beat most everyone. But since then they’ve eked out a close win over Appalachian State, and on Saturday, were overmatched by Michigan State in a 38-17 loss.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL Punter Reportedly Getting Cut After Terrible Game

One NFL team reportedly isn’t waiting very long to make a change at punter following their Week 2 game. According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons will be making a change at the punter position. Cameron Nizialek, a 26-year-old punter who played collegiately at Columbia...
NFL
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans want nothing to do with students’ lame cheer

Clemson football fans make it clear that they are not in favor of a ‘new tradition’ started by current students. It’s Week 3 of the 2021 NCAA Football season and Clemson students have already dug themselves in a hole after only one game in Death Valley. Fans are pleading for a hand gesture that’s meant to resemble a tiger paw and the debatable ‘woo hoo’ chant to be tossed to the side.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy