Well, this isn’t necessarily a surprise. Although, I’m not sure anyone was expecting such an announcement today. What announcement? Simply stated, Kakao Games has made the decision to change Elyon’s monetization model to free-to-play. According to a post published on the game’s site, the reasoning behind this has to do with the time players must invest in MMOs not being “compatible with an abundance of choice”. Basically, there’s a shit-ton of MMOs out there, a lot of them are doing pretty well, and it’s likely a B2P or P2P Elyon might not fare well amidst all this competition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO