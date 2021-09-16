CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Alpine surprise on podium | Mercedes leads again | Honda winning PU

Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French squad celebrates its first F1 victory in its 11th race after the rebranding from Renault to Alpine. Unexpected success in a crazy race but thanks to the French driver Esteban Ocon. The Hungarian weekend sets an important recovery by Mercedes. The 101st pole by Hamilton and the 18 points gained thanks to his second place, took him ahead of Verstappen by 8 points. A missed opportunity. Hamilton, Verstappen and McLaren out of the game should have evolved in a winning Ferrari, but the Hungarian GP has turned into another missed chance for Ferrari despite its. Able to challenge Mercedes in terms of reliability and power, the ultra-compact Honda RA621H was born in just six months. More winning than the German power unit, the engine designed by Yasuaki Asaki has been realized in record time. Not focused, tense, dejected. This is how Valtteri Bottas seems to be right now, but maybe in his shoes, everyone would be the same.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Jimmie Johnson getting "closer to the edge" at Laguna Seca

The Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver impressed at both Indianapolis Road Course and Portland, tracks with which he was familiar already, and hopes he can show the same promise at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “It’s great to be back here because I think we’ve seen a big improvement on tracks I’ve...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Redding's podium 'like a win' after Magny-Cours woes

Ducati rider Redding suffered his hardest weekend in the series for several rounds as he could only manage eighth in qualifying, setting himself up for a tough opening race on Saturday. A poor opening couple of laps for the Briton and a late crash consigned him to 12th, his worst...
MOTORSPORTS
Augusta Free Press

Larson wins at Bristol: Four drivers eliminated from Cup Playoffs

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. BRISTOL, Tenn. – Kyle Larson picked up his first victory at The Last Great Colosseum on Saturday night passing Kevin Harvick on lap 397 to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. It was Larson’s 12th career win and his sixth overall...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Esteban Ocon
Autosport Online

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

Verstappen did not have the first Dutch Grand Prix held for 36 years won by the end of lap one. But his untouchable performance during those opening 2.65 miles at Zandvoort proved to Mercedes that only a roll of the strategic dice would offer a chance of vanquishing the imperious Red Bull star.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bottas leads Mercedes sweep of Monza Sprint qualifying

Valtteri Bottas will start the Saturday sprint at the Italian Grand Prix from pole position after just edging teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Finn started Q3 with a scruffy initial lap, leaving him fifth and 0.4s off Hamilton’s pace after dipping a wheel on the gravel at the Roggia chicane, but his second attempt was clinical, setting two purple sectors a the first to splits to beat Hamilton by just 0.069s.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Race#French#Hungarian#Mclaren#German
Saipan Tribune

‘Pikaboo’ surprises Cuki to win Expert Class

Shane “Pikaboo” Alvarez finally gave his old man a taste of his own medicine after beating Cuki in the Expert Class of Marianas Racing Association’s Labor Day Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Raceway Park in Marpi. The younger Alvarez finished second to Cuki in the Monster Energy Drink MRA...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Alex Marquez: Marc ‘making magic things again’ on Honda MotoGP bike

The Aragon circuit is the second anti-clockwise circuit MotoGP visits in 2021, with Marc Marquez having won at the first in Germany in June – the left-handed nature of the Sachsenring masking his physical limitations with his recovering right arm he badly broke last year. Throughout his career Marquez has...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Williams' race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito

After a relatively disappointing qualifying session saw him only finish 15th, George Russell had a strong race to ninth place, while his teammate Nicholas Latifi just missed the points in 11th. For much of this season the team has struggled to back up its strong qualifying pace in races, with...
MOTORSPORTS
Sidney Daily News

Local men lead new Honda engine development

ANNA — The successful development of an all-new, mass-produced, turbocharged, Type S 3.0-liter V6 engine at the Anna Honda Engine Plant is credited to two local residents who played key roles in the project. Anna resident Tim Stroh led the quality manufacturing effort for the all-new turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine...
ANNA, OH
Motorsport.com

Formula Pro Series: Huis cruises to the Drivers’ Championship at home race

“The house always wins” is an Ocean’s Eleven quote that is becoming further cemented as the subtitle to this inaugural season of the Formula Pro Series. Even in spite of a rare error last time out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bono Huis looked dead set to claim the Drivers’ title at his home round located in Zandvoort, The Netherlands.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Round 11: Assen - Race Highlights

What a win for Marco Wittmann! The German gets his second win of the DTM season in a crazy first race at Assen. Here are the highlights from DTM Race 1 at Assen in the Netherlands from the sixth DTM weekend of the season 2021.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

O’Ward on title prospects: “We’ve just gotta send it!”

The Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver went into the previous round, at Portland last week, with a 10 point lead. However, a 14th place finish on a day when Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Alex Palou clinched his third victory of the year means the Mexican has fallen 25 points behind the Spaniard with two rounds to go.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

Earlier this year a group from Saudi Arabia headed by Prince Abdul Aziz, known as Tanal Entertainment, announced it had agreed a deal with VR46 and oil giant Aramco to bring Rossi’s team to MotoGP from 2022. However, Aramco later issued a statement to Motorsport.com that no such title sponsorship...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Barcelona WSBK: Sykes grabs pole to snap Rea's streak

Sykes came through at the end of the 15-minute Superpole session on Saturday morning to post a best time of 1m40.408s for his first pole since last year's Phillip Island round, and the first for BMW's M1000RR. The 2013 world champion - who is currently out of a ride for...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Assen DTM: Wittmann wins for BMW, Lawson takes points lead

Walkenhorst's Wittmann had dropped to fifth place after a slow pitstop on lap nine, but he charged his way through the field to win from Lamborghini's Mirko Bortolotti, overcoming a five-second penalty for an incident involving Lawson. An ill-timed safety car for Audi GT3 ace van der Linde left him...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy