Belgian GP review | Spa and the disappointment

The FIA has many contradictions in terms of regulations but the rule that freezes the qualifying set up for the race is the most dangerous one, putting at risk the drivers safety, and on Sunday in Belgium we had the confirmation. Once upon a time there was F1. The golden age one. Brave. Without any fear and able to always go forward. One of the rookies was wishful to show their abilities in the wet and respectful for the fans paying a not cheap ticket to attend a race. A new power unit for the second part of the season is the answer that Maranello is working on for the present and the future. Adopting the new engine in 2021 is crucial for the fight for the third place in the constructors championship.