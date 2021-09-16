Possessing child porn gets ex-Wilmington firefighters union president 5 years behind bars

The former president of the Wilmington firefighters union will spend the next five years in prison for possessing a large stash of child pornography on his cellphone. Joseph J. Leonetti Jr. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly to five years behind bars plus another five years of supervised release for having the videos and images, which “included depictions of prepubescent minors engaged in various sexual acts and the lascivious exhibition of their genitals,’’ said U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ office Thursday after the sentencing.