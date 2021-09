A deep-sea search began on Sept. 15 to retrieve the remains of five sailors and the wreckage of the Navy MH-60S helicopter that crashed on Aug. 31 off the coast of southern California, according to a statement from the Navy. Personnel from the Naval Sea Systems Command Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) arrived at the presumed area of the wreckage along with the offshore supply ship Dominator, which has been used for similar recovery missions in the past. The exact location of the wreckage has not yet been confirmed.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO