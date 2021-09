Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the round to top a crowded leaderboard at The Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies to get to -14 under 202 total and maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous can sleep easy heading into Sunday's final round, as there are 18 players within four shots of the lead, including six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and 2012 US Open champion Webb Simpson. "It was a crazy day," said second-round leader McNealy. "One of those days where the ball was running up in funny spots.

