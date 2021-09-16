WWE NXT's Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae expecting baby boy

In 2010, the wrestling world was introduced to NXT, which was supposed to spawn the next generation of WWE superstars. Unfortunately, the early version of NXT was more of a terrible reality-based program. Eventually, the company revamped the show format in 2012 and was re-introduced as the top brand for developmental talent. Since that time, the brand has produced top-notch stars that would go on to become champions such as Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Champion), The Shield (Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose), and The Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch); however, throughout the years, it’s been noticeable that the main roster has failed to truly produce another star on the level of John Cena, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO