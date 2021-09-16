CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE NXT's Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae expecting baby boy

f4wonline.com
Cover picture for the articleNXT's Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are expecting a baby boy. In a video Gargano posted on social media on Thursday, it was revealed that he and LeRae's baby will be a boy. The baby is due to arrive in February 2022. It will be Gargano and LeRae's first child.

www.f4wonline.com

