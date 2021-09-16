CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logitech G335 gaming headset review

By Ural Garrett
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attractive colorways and stylish design don’t mask a fairly average gaming headset that’s lacking where it counts. From sub-par audio and mic quality to a flimsy build, the Logitech G335 doesn’t perform as well as it looks. Two-minute review. Logitech brought some bold creative design decisions toward their colorful...

#Headsets#Design#Heavy Music#Logitech G335 Gaming#G Series Color Collection#G733#G335#Usb#Cyberpunk 2077#Battlefield V Audio#The Turtle Beach Recon#Southern#The Hyperx Cloud Core 7 1#Corsair
