Logitech G335 gaming headset review

Experience greater sound depths and enhanced clarity during gameplay with the Thermaltake ARGENT H5 RGB 7.1 surround gaming headset. Featuring oversized 50 mm Hi-Res drivers, you’ll become completely engulfed in your games, making it feel like you’re in the heart of the action. In fact, with spatial awareness, this headset will help you to clearly detect your opponents’ position and distance. So you’ll never miss a moment to attack or know exactly when to escape. Plus, the bidirectional microphone lets you communicate clearly with other gamers for better team play. Moreover, this 7.1 surround gaming headset is comfortable to wear, thanks to the memory foam ear cups for minimal irritation. Finally, the Thermaltake ARGENT H5 is compatible with various consoles: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, and Mobile and Nintendo Switch.
