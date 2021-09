Patrick Ewing has been at the helm for Georgetown for 5 seasons now and has had only one winning season. During the tubulent covid season the Hoyas were up and down minus the up part. Despite staring the season 3-8 Georgetown was able string togehter some good performances towards the end of the regular season before shocking everyone and winning the Big East Tournament to secure Ewing his first tournament bid as a head coach. Unfortunately for the Hoyas the magic ended there and they were obliterated by Colorado in the first round.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO