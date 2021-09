Johnny Gargano is the latest WWE star whose contract is expiring before too long. Fightful Select reports that Gargano’s WWE contract is set to expired on December 3rd. According to the outlet, WWE has not yet begun talks with Gargano on a new deal, but they expect to during the fall. The situation was specified as different to Adam Cole and Pete Dunne, as the expiration date was not a surprise. WWE has reportedly reviewed many of their contracts since Cole, Dunne, and Malakai Black’s contract situations (the 30-day non-compete clause in Black’s case) came to light.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO