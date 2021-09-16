CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slowing down Darren Waller is the Steelers ‘Key of the Week’

By Michael_Beck
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 NFL action, and like any week the Steelers are tasked with checking off a few key details if they want to win the game. The biggest box they have to check this week is slowing down superstar tight end, Darren Waller. Waller may have overtaken Travis Kelce and George Kittle as the best tight end in football, and has quickly become Derek Carr’s favorite weapon. Waller is already in the middle of one of the greatest week-by-week statistical outputs by a tight end in NFL history. Plain and simple, the guy is on fire and must be cooled down.

