Dillian Whyte sets date for heavyweight clash with ex-Tyson Fury rival Otto Wallin

By Donagh Corby
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
Dillian Whyte will defend his interim world heavyweight title against Otto Wallin at the O2 Arena in London on October 30.

The hometown fighter will take on Swede Wallin, who infamously came within seconds of beating Tyson Fury in 2019, causing him a gruesome cut that almost earned a doctor's stoppage.

Wallin boasts an impressive 22-1 record, and will prove a stern test for Whyte, having only lost to Fury in his career thus far, with wins over the likes of Dominic Breazeale on his record.

Whyte most recently knocked out Alexander Povetkin in their rematch in Gibraltar, having been stopped in their first fight after being WBC mandatory challenger for a number of years.

The bout was announced in conjunction with the Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora rematch, which is set for December 18 in Manchester as Matchroom Boxing look to return to a packed scheduled of full-capacity shows.

Dillian Whyte is back in the ring on October 30 ( Image: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

The announcement also included the return of Mikey Garcia two weeks prior to Whyte, who faces Sandor Martin in California.

"Matchroom and DAZN's stacked upcoming schedule just got even better with these three blockbuster additions," Hearn said.

"First up on October 16 four-weight king Mikey Garcia returns to action in a difficult assignment against Barcelona's European Super-Lightweight Champion Sandor Martin in Fresno, CA.

"Then, 'The Body Snatcher' Dillian Whyte returns home to The O2 on October 30 to put his Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title against Otto Wallin - the man that came so close to inflicting a loss on Tyson Fury.

"Then on December 18 Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora go to war again at Manchester Arena.

"You can catch it all live and exclusively around the world on DAZN."

The triple-header announcement is another major statement by broadcaster DAZN in the UK market, having beaten Sky Sports to the rights for Matchroom Boxing earlier this year.

They have been airing the promotion's American shows for the last few years, but they finally launched in the United Kingdom & Ireland last December.

Will Dillian Whyte beat Otto Wallin? Let us know in the comments section!

“These three excellent fights are a testament to the great partnership that continues to flourish with Matchroom globally," Ed Breeze, VP of RIghts for DAZN added.

"Our schedule for the rest of the year is shaping up nicely and filled with World Champions, grizzled veterans, and exciting up-and-coming talent.

"We look forward to continuing to unveil more blockbuster fight nights as part of our ongoing commitment to deliver value to boxing fans worldwide.”

Whyte is currently the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title, but he hasn't been able to cash in on that shot due to Fury's ongoing feud with Deontay Wilder.

But the Gypsy King has said that once he fights Wilder on October 9 in Las Vegas, he will finally give Whyte his title fight in the UK later this year.

He will then look to face Anthony Joshua for the undisputed title next year, with the pair likely set to fight twice given their contractual situations.

