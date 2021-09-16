DocASAP to Share Actionable Tips on Improving Patient Access to Care During Live Webinar
HERNDON, Va. (PRWEB) September 16, 2021. Today’s healthcare consumers increasingly expect “radical convenience,” the ability to easily access the right care, in the right location at the right time. In fact, a recent healthcare consumer survey reveals that if a patient was unable to schedule an appointment with their primary care doctor when they wanted care, 87% of respondents would find “another provider.”www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0