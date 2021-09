Roku is making finding stuff to watch more of a breeze by expanding voice command support and making it easier to watch free live TV. With the Roku OS 10.5 update, Roku device owners will be able to access the live TV guide — which now boasts more than 200 channels to stream for free — faster by pinning it to their home screens alongside their other apps and channels. After updating, users just need to search for “Live TV on The Roku Channel” and will be able to install it as they would any other app or streaming service.

