Cab company Addison Lee has pledged it will operate only electric vehicles from 2023.The London firm said it is investing £160 million to shift its 4,000-strong fleet to electric.This will involve putting 200 Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles on the capital’s roads every month from November.The commitment is the largest single order of electric vehicles made by the UK’s private hire industry, according to Addison Lee.We can help more businesses reduce their carbon footprint and give passengers greater access to green, safe and premium transport optionsLiam Griffin, Addison LeeThe firm’s chief executive Liam Griffin said: “As the transport provider of choice for...

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO