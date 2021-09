AGGRESSION (ca) sign with Xtreem Music;. At Xtreem Music we are congratulated and more proud than ever have again in our ranks the legendary Canadian thrashers AGGRESSION, who we already released their 3rd album in 2016, and we re-released their classic debut from ’87 that same year and now come back to sign with us for the release of their brand new EP “Field of Nightmares”, as well as their next album, and different re-issues more. The new EP will be released on CD and Digital formats on October 26th, through Xtreem Music, and most probably also in vinyl format later on.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO