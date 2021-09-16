Clarus Therapeutics, McGill University Ink Licensing Pact For Rare CoQ10-Associated Conditions
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRXT) and Canada's McGill University have announced licensing agreement whereby Clarus will develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies. Coenzyme-Q10 (Ubiquinone) is synthesized in the inner membrane of mitochondria, a cellular organelle whose primary function is to produce...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0