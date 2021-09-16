CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Sued by Ex-Soviet Chess Champion Over “Sexist” Remark in ‘Queen’s Gambit’

By Eriq Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

Nona Gaprindashvili was mentioned in the hit Netflix series — but she says a comment about her got the facts wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbWrt_0byCG0Kh00
Rival players Vasily Borogov (played by Marcin Dorocinski) and Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) shake hands before a match in 'The Queen's Gambit.' Courtesy of Netflix
Nona Gaprindashvili, one of the top chess players in the world in the 1970s, has advanced her pieces against Netflix over The Queen’s Gambit. The Georgian grandmaster filed a defamation suit on Thursday against the streamer.

The hit series, based on a 1983 novel, focuses on the rise of fictional chess player Beth Harmon. In the show, Harmon is raised in an orphanage and eventually beats Russia’s finest players in the 1960s in Moscow at the height of the Cold War.

But one problem, according to Gaprindashvili.

In the final episode, she’s referenced by a chess commentator who says about Harmon: “The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex. And even that’s not unique in Russia. There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men.”

Claiming this comment puts Gaprindashvili in a false light, the suit says “the allegation that Gaprindashvili ‘has never faced men’ is manifestly false, as well as being grossly sexist and belittling.”

Gaprindashvili says by 1968, when the episode is set, she had competed against at least 59 male chess players, including 10 grandmasters. “Netflix brazenly and deliberately lied about Gaprindashvili’s achievements for the cheap and cynical purpose of ‘heightening the drama’ by making it appear that its fictional hero had managed to do what no other woman, including Gaprindashvili, had done,” the complaint alleges.

The former chess champion also takes umbrage with something else.

“Piling on additional insult to injury, Netflix described Gaprindashvili as Russian, despite knowing that she was Georgian, and that Georgians had suffered under Russian domination when part of the Soviet Union, and had been bullied and invaded by Russia thereafter,” the suit says.

Whether a single passing comment in the series is really actionable and hurts Gaprindashvili’s reputation will be determined by the court. Here’s the full complaint. She’s represented by Rodney Smolla, Dean of Delaware Law School of Widener University.

Checkmate here would be compensation for her alleged injury. Gaprindashvili is seeking at least $5 million in actual damages plus more in punitive damages. She also wants a court order that removes the statement that she never played against men.

A Netflix spokesperson responds: “Netflix has only the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case.”

enstarz.com

Netflix Sued Over 'The Queen's Gambit': Renowned Chess Player Defamed and Made a Russian To Heighten 'Drama'?

Netflix has been accused of defaming a professional female chess player in the film The Queen's Gambit. It's now being sued for $5 million because of this. Nona Gaprindashvili is suing Netflix for defamation and false light, according to court records acquired by Radar Online. Gaprindashvili calls herself a "pioneer of women's chess" and a well-loved figure in her home Georgia. She won several championships, defeated some of the world's top male chess players, and became the first woman in history to attain the rank of "international chess grandmaster among men."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Female chess pioneer Nona Gaprindashvili sues Netflix for erasing her accomplishments in The Queen's Gambit

Nona Gaprindashvili, who in 1978 became the first woman to be named a chess grandmaster, was pained to learn that the Netflix limited series erased her many successes against male opponents. In the final episode of The Queen's Gambit, an announcer is heard describing the triumphs of Anya Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon. “The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex, and even that’s not unique in Russia,” the announcer intones, as a woman watching the match comes into focus. “There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men.” Today, the 80-year-old Gaprindashvili, who lives in Tbilisi, Georgia, filed a lawsuit against Netflix in Federal District Court in Los Angeles, seeking millions of dollars in damages for what the suit claims is a “devastating falsehood, undermining and degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions” and calling for the line about her not facing men to be removed. “They were trying to do this fictional character who was blazing the trail for other women, when in reality I had already blazed the trail and inspired generations,” Gaprindashvili said in a recent video interview arranged by her lawyers, speaking in Georgian, which was translated to English by her grandson. “That’s the irony.” Netflix responded that it believes her claim is without merit. “Netflix has only the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case,” the company said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PC Gamer

First woman Chess Grandmaster sues Netflix because The Queen's Gambit said she never faced men

Last year saw the Netflix series The Queen's Gambit become something of a lockdown hit: the show, based on a 1981 novel by the same name, follows chess prodigy Beth Harmon on her journey from playing in basements to playing the world's best in the Soviet Union. The show is a work of fiction. In portraying the journey of a young women player in an 'authentic' 1960s chess scene, however, the show now stands accused of denigrating the history of a woman who actually did it.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Wins Most Emmys for First Time Ever, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Top 2021 Awards Haul

Netflix has won more Emmys than any other network or platform for the first time ever, with the streaming giant nabbing 44 awards total in 2021. Not only did Netflix take home the most Emmys for the year, but it did so while winning more than double the total number of awards of its nearest competition. HBO and HBO Max, by comparison, won 19 awards in total. Netflix also more than doubled its total wins from last year, when it won 21 statuettes. Netflix came into the Primetime Emmys with 34 wins from the Creative Arts Emmys. The streamer then picked up...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Michael K. Williams, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Snubbed

By the time Netflix scored its first drama series win for The Crown at the 2021 Emmys, the show about the British royal family was already ruling the drama categories presented during the CBS broadcast, leaving no room for winners from other series. Among the multiple nominees left out due to The Crown‘s reign was 21-time nominee The Handmaid’s Tale, which had previously been the only streaming series to win best drama at the Emmys, taking the top prize in 2017 in a coup for Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale was so popular with the TV Academy that it received multiple nominations in...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks from Anya Taylor-Joy to Billy Porter

After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. PT with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver platform heels. Among the night’s trends: bright, bold colors, especially neon yellows worn by Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy, and brilliant pink hues seen on Angela Bassett, Uzo Aduba and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
marketresearchtelecast.com

7 series canceled by Netflix that deserve another chance

The streaming service Netflix It is currently the largest in the world with about 204 million subscribers, so movements within its catalog often have an impact on its audience. The platform has been in charge in the last two years to abruptly close several important series, which should have a new opportunity. How are you 7 that we bring you today!
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Jurnee Smollett Wears a Dior Dress Originally Made as a Miniature (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett enjoyed plenty of stylish moments as Leti Lewis on HBO’s Lovecraft Country, but for her first Emmy nomination, only haute couture would do, says her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn. “We started talking as soon as she was nominated — not only Jurnee and myself, but with other members of her team as well,” Mandelkorn says. “Everything is a bit of a strategy, and we wanted to think big-picture about where we wanted to take her fashion career and who she is in the fashion world in this moment. With all that in mind, it definitely had to be haute couture.” Nominated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Whiskey Riff

James Gandolfini Got So Drunk Filming ‘The Sopranos,’ They Chained Him To A Tree So He Wouldn’t Fall Off A Cliff

We’ve all been there at some point. You’re hanging out with your buddies, having a few drinks, and one of your friends has a few too many…. Or a shit ton too many, and next thing you know they’re flying around like a bat outta hell, being an absolute nuisance, and you just want to tie them to a tree so they can’t hurt themselves or somebody else.
TV & VIDEOS
femalefirst.co.uk

Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy To Be Real

Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real', a new project from Gabrielle Union's I’ll Have Another production company. Billy Porter will direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'. The 51-year-old actor and singer is currently working on his feature directorial debut 'What If?' but he has also...
MOVIES
