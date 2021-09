‘Teen Mom’ star Kailyn Lowry has shared an adorable snap of her four kids, as her eldest sons Isaac and Lincoln departed for their first day of the school year. Reality star Kailyn Lowry, 29, has posted a sweet family photo in celebration of the start of the school year! The Teen Mom 2 cast member, who is a proud mom to four boys, revealed her eldest son Isaac, 11, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 28, are going into the 6th and 2nd grades respectively. “Trying to get a picture for @isaacelliottr & @lincmarroquin’s first day of 6th & 2nd grades,” she captioned a happy snap of the two boys, with their younger brothers Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, who Kailyn shares with ex Chris Lopez.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO