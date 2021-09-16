CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Ratings For Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Eversource Energy. The company has an average price target of $83.0 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $81.00.

