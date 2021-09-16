CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

When Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders may open in Oakwood

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTL6e_0byCFeKB00
The new Huey Magoo's restaurant is nearing completion Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Oakwood. The franchise eatery serves premium chicken tenders, salads, wraps and sandwiches. - photo by Scott Rogers

Hall County residents will soon have another fast-food chicken option in Oakwood.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is set to open in the next few weeks at 3525 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, just south of Mundy Mill Road, spokeswoman Ilene Lieber said.

The restaurant is hiring 60-70 workers, with available jobs listed on its website.

Huey Magoo’s is taking over the old Steak ‘n Shake location, which closed in fall 2020. The 3,500-square-foot restaurant, which will feature a drive-thru and indoor seating, offers chicken tender plates, sandwiches and salads.

Alex Larson, part of an ownership team bringing the Florida-based restaurant chain to the Atlanta area, said in a February interview that Oakwood “seemed to line up very well to where we were looking,”

“We have several Papa John’s restaurants in Gainesville, so we’re familiar with the Gainesville market. When that (Steak ‘n Shake) site became available, and Mundy Mill Road is a heavily trafficked area, we felt like it was a great site.”

The restaurant will be near several fast-food restaurants, including chicken eateries Kentucky Fried Chicken and Zaxby’s.

Huey Magoo’s is also developing a site off Spout Springs Road in Braselton in South Hall, as part of a new, two-building development near Friendship Springs Boulevard and a Publix-anchored shopping center.

Lieber didn’t have an update on that store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGZ4t_0byCFeKB00
The new Huey Magoo's restaurant is nearing completion Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Oakwood. The franchise eatery serves premium chicken tenders, salads, wraps and sandwiches. - photo by Scott Rogers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LXp1_0byCFeKB00
The new Huey Magoo's restaurant is nearing completion Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Oakwood. The franchise eatery serves premium chicken tenders, salads, wraps and sandwiches. - photo by Scott Rogers

