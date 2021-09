An exiled billionaire from China has been peddling anti-vaccination misinformation while at the same time pushing for the use of unproven COVID-19 treatments. On Tuesday, CNBC reported that Guo Wengui is using his show on the online network GTV to push ivermectin, which is used to treat parasitic infections, and malaria drug artemisinin to treat COVID-19. Neither the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or the World Health Organization (WHO) have approved any of these drugs for treating COVID-19. The FDA and CDC have warned against using ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment because of the dangers connected to it.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO