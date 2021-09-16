Is Apple’s Stock Making A Larger Peak This Month?

Shares of Apple Inc. took a 2.8% dive in midday trading Friday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's losers, after a reportedly unfavorable court ruling in the case between the technology behemoth nd Epic Games. The stock was trading up about 0.1% just before the reports of the court's decision surfaced, and had been up as much as 0.9% at an intraday high of $155.48 earlier in the session, then fell as much as 3.5% to a low of $148.70 before bouncing slightly. The stock's $4.25 price decline was shaving about 28 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow was down 73 points, or 0.2%. CNBC reported that the judge in the case ordered an injunction that said Apple can no longer prohibit developers from providing links or other communications that direct users asway from Apple in-app purchasing. Apple's stock has lost 4.4% amid a three-day losing streak since it closed at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. It has run up 18.8% over the past three months while the Dow has gained 1.0%.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO