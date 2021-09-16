Upstate construction company owner gets prison for failing to build homes

An upstate construction company owner failed to put a roof over the head of clients. Now he will be stuck staring at the ceiling of a prison cell. Shawn VanVeghten, 39, of Saratoga Springs was sentenced to 2 ⅓ to 7 years in prison on Wednesday for a $1 million scam to defraud homebuyers and lenders. He also signed judgments putting him on the hook for the $1 million and immediately paid $100,000 in partial restitution, according to the Times Union.