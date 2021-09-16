CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit Seeks $1M After Michigan Teacher Cuts Girl’s Hair

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDaXf_0byCDeOb00

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — The father of a 7-year-old Michigan girl whose hair was cut by a teacher without her parents’ permission has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, a librarian, and a teacher’s assistant.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Sept. 14, in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools, MLive.com reported. It alleges that the biracial girl’s constitutional rights were violated, racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and assault and battery.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer, who is Black and White, said that in March, his daughter arrived home from Ganiard Elementary with much of the hair on one side of her head cut. Jurnee said a classmate used scissors to cut her hair on a school bus, Hoffmeyer told The Associated Press in April.

Two days after the bus incident — and after complaining to the principal and having Jurnee’s hair styled at a salon with an asymmetrical cut to make the differing lengths less obvious — Jurnee arrived home with the hair on the other side cut.

“I asked what happened and said, ‘I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair,’” Hoffmeyer said at the time. “She said, ‘but dad, it was the teacher.’ The teacher cut her hair to even it out.”

Jurnee’s mother is white. Hoffmeyer said the girl who cut Jurnee’s hair and the teacher who cut it are white.

The district “failed to properly train, monitor, direct, discipline, and supervise their employees, and knew or should have known that the employees would engage in the complained of behavior given the improper training, customs, procedures, and policies, and the lack of discipline that existed for employees,” according to the lawsuit.

The Associated Press left messages Thursday seeking comment from the district, which is located about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. About 4% of Mount Pleasant’s 25,000 residents are Black, according to the U.S. Census.

In July, the Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education said the staffer who cut Jurnee’s hair was reprimanded and that an independent third-party investigation determined that despite “good intentions” of the worker who cut the girl’s hair, doing so without permission from her parents and without the knowledge of district administrators violated school policy.

Two other employees were aware of the incident but didn’t report it. All three employees have apologized, the board said.

The school board said the independent investigation found no racial bias and included interviews with district personnel, students, and families and a review of video and photos, including posts on social media. District administrators also performed an internal review of the incident.

But Hoffmeyer said the district never questioned him or Jurnee. She now attends another school.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

