The family of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito have called on the family of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to help them find their daughter. The family asked them “as parents, how can you put us through this pain” and begged them to at least tell them where Ms Petito was left, or if they are even looking in the right area. The family also revealed they do not believe Ms Petito’s final text message on 30 August actually came from her. Ms Petito and her fiancé were reportedly arguing and hitting each other, according to a police report from Utah....

