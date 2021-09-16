Foran drills 6.2 metres of 3.4% CuEq at McIlvenna Bay, Saskatchewan

Foran Mining Corp. [FOM-TSXV] reported assays from five step-out holes drilled at its feasibility-stage McIlvenna Bay deposit in its 100%-owned Hanson Lake district of eastern Saskatchewan. These are the final results from recently conducted infill and step-out program that will be included in the company’s pending resource estimate. The company will now focus its exploration program on near-mine deposit growth as well as a regional exploration program to demonstrate the district potential, including at Bigstone and the broader Hanson Lake district. The five holes included within this release were drilled either near the edge or outside of the existing resource outline at McIlvenna Bay. Two holes drilled near the margin of the resource outline intersected the upper edge of the massive sulphide (MS) lens, while all holes returned thick intercepts from the underlying copper stockwork zone (CSZ), which could potentially support additional tonnage to be included with the pending resource estimate. Three of the holes intercepted wide zones of mineralization within the CSZ, which also bodes well for increased mining efficiency in this portion of the deposit.