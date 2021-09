Military Troop Withdrawal from Afghan: one week later. After 20 years of the United States of America fighting their longest war ever, President Joe Biden withdrew all service personnel from Afghanistan on Aug. 31, 2021. The troops left behind some weapons and aircrafts, though some were destroyed prior to the departure. Despite the disapproval of majority of Americans on the withdrawal of the troops, the Taliban had given the U.S. military an ultimatum to leave on their initial date, when talks began to rise about the extension of the departure date to make room for more evictions of Americans and other Afghans who had been allies of the United States.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO