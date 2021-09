Solana (SOL) is more bullish than ever, and was able to flip XRP in the middle of a red week for most of the cryptocurrency market. With the weekend approaching, traders are hoping that the bearish episode of the last few days will be quickly forgotten. In just one day, the overall cryptocurrency market lost more than 11% of its total capitalization, and the major coins in the ecosystem bled painfully.

