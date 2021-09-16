CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington's Taylor Heinicke gets big vote of confidence from Chase Young

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke nearly led the team to a wild card upset against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Eight months later, Heinicke gets the keys to the station wagon once again, filling in for an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick. This time, the Old Dominion University product will have to keep the team afloat while the veteran quarterback is on the mend. He will get a legitimate chance to catapult Washington to the top of the beleaguered NFC East. His time begins Thursday night against the New York Giants.

www.foxnews.com

